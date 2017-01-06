KL shares higher at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bursa Malaysia finished the morning session higher on buying momentum in heavyweights, as well as supported by steady oil prices amid mixed regional markets.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.58 points better at 1,668.40 from yesterday's close of 1,659.82.

Earlier, it opened 1.4 points weaker at 1,658.42.

The key index rose as high as 1,670.19 before the lunch break, bolstered by gains seen in trade/services index-linked counters and as for the broader market, buying interests were visible in some of industrial production stocks.

Axiata and Tenaga gained 10 sen each to RM4.75 and RM13.94, respectively, CIMB added six sen to RM4.72, Maybank and PChem inched up five sen each to RM8.24 and RM7.25, respectively.

However, the market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 374 to 357 while 321 counters were unchanged, 675 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.14 billion shares worth RM791.63 million.

Brent crude futures eased four cents and was trading at US$56.85 (RM254.37) per barrel today, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped two cents to US$53.74 a barrel.

A dealer said oil prices were steady today, prompting positive sentiment in the market ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index rose 42.28 points to 11,161.28, the FBMT100 Index increased 42.94 points to 11,369.04 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index added 38.77 points to 12,252.68.

The FBM 70, however, decreased 9.47 points to 13,237.81, while the FBM Ace slipped 31.40 points to 4,876.01.

On a sectorial basis, the Industrial Index added 1.63 points to 3,193.65, the Finance Index rose 66.05 points to 14,585.81, while the Plantation Index climbed 25.76 points to 7,893.77.

Among actives, Myeg and newly-listed FPGroup rose three sen each to RM1.59 and 69 sen, GPacket and Sumatec were flat at 30.5 and 9.5 sen, respectively, while MQTech and Perisai both slipped half-a-sen to 4.5 sen and 8.5 sen, respectively. — Bernama