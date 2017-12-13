KL shares higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today, with more buyers wading into the rebounded market.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.94 points better at 1,733.51 after opening 0.73 of-a-point lower at 1,728.84. The index closed at 1,729.57 yesterday.

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 454 to 390, while 347 counters were unchanged, 676 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.58 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion.

FBM KLCI components Genting Malaysia rose 17 sen for RM5.57. Genting Bhd gained 19 sen to RM8.90, while top weighted Maybank eased one sen to RM9.24. Tenaga retracted four sen to RM15.44, while Public Bank trimmed two sen to RM20.18.

Among actives, NETX and PUC were flat at 4.5 sen and 25.5 sen respectively, and Trive perked half-a-sen to 5 sen, while Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 81 sen.

Dutch Lady led the list of top gainers, gaining 48 sen to RM61.18, while the top loser was Magni-Tech which fell 45 sen to RM5.56.

The FBM Emas Index rose 22.13 points to 12,447.58 and the FBMT100 Index bagged 21.53 points to 12,114.49.But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 11.64 points to 12,841.95.

The FBM 70 climbed 5.95 points to 15,261.33 and the FBM Ace edged up 21.14 points to 6,375.29.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index gained 41.26 points to 16,224.26, the Industrial Index added 1.04 points to 3,142.18, while the Plantation Index trimmed 8.22 points to 7,835.35. — Bernama