KL shares firm at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were on a firm note at mid-morning with buying interest in banking heavyweights keeping the key index supported.

At 11.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 12.55 points to 1,750.21 from Wednesday's close of 1,737.66.

The key index opened 0.42 of-a-point better at 1,738.08.

Gains in Maybank, Public Bank and Hong Leong Bank boosted the composite index with a total contribution of 6.83 points, against the laggards led by Digi.com.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 443 to 271, while 328 counters were unchanged, 832 untraded and 47 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 901.09 million shares worth RM709.35 million.

Top-weighted Maybank rose 10 sen to RM9.35, Public Bank jumped 60 sen to RM20.96, while Hong Leong Bank gained 20 sen to RM16.78. Digi.com, meanwhile, declined two sen to RM4.80.

The FBM Emas Index rose 79.67 points to 12,549.51, the FBMT100 Index went up 77.80 points to 12,214.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 37.09 points to 12,880.13.

The FBM 70 bagged 63.05 points to 15,328.86, but the FBM Ace eased 33.11 points to 6,431.02.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index surged 198.05 points to 16,466.90, the Industrial Index garnered 19.06 points to 3,166.55, while the Plantation Index climbed 15.08 points to 7,846.51.

Among the actively-traded stocks,Trive and Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen each to 5 sen and 80.5 sen respectively, Ekovest gained 2.5 sen to 94.5 sen, while Hibiscus added one sen to 83.5 sen. — Bernama