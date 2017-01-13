KL shares fall on profit taking at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Bursa Malaysia gave up earlier gains to trend lower at mid-morning today on profit-taking.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.37 of-a-point weaker at 1,677.39, after opening 0.08 of-a-point weaker at 1,677.68.

The index closed at 1,,677.76 yesterday.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 346 to 239, with 341 counters unchanged, 815 counters untraded and 26 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 879.48 million shares worth RM466.86 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby rose two sen each to RM8.33 and RM8.51 respectively, TNB eased six sen to RM13.94, Public Bank added four sen to RM20.10.

Among actives, Hibiscus Petroleum, IFCA MSC and Wintoni were all flat at 53 sen, 41 sen and six sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 7.43 points to 11,744.03, the FBMT100 Index lost 7.55 points to 11,447.56 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 0.26 of-a-point to 12,262.15.

The FBM 70 declined 27.96 points to 13,395.42 and the FBM Ace edged down 20.35 points to 5,149.76.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index was 8.11 points weaker at 3,184.48, the Plantation Index improved 10.38 points to 7,937.43 and the Finance Index gained 18.14 points for 14,803.07. — Bernama