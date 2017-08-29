KL shares fall at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) 0.56 per cent easier as investors reacted more sensitively to global updates, amid the absence of market momentum on the home front.

At 3pm, the index was 9.97 points lower at 1,759.52 from yesterday's close of 1,769.49.

It opened 2.62 points lower at 1,766.87 and eased to the day's low of 1,710.3.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 583 to 207 with 327 counters unchanged, 707 counters untraded and 58 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 838.42 million shares worth RM897.71 million.

The composite index was mainly weighed down by Maybank, which fell 11 sen to RM9.49, PBBank reduced two sen to RM20.56, Sime lost 10 sen to RM8.99 and CIMB eased six sen to RM6.72.

These counters cumulatively contributed 4.20 points to the index.

Among other heavyweights, Tenaga was flat at RM14.32, PCHem was five sen lower at RM7.14 while IHH rose one sen to RM5.96.

Of losers, Panamy reduced 50 sen to RM38.50, TimeCom lost 28 sen to RM9.38, AeonCR erased 22 sen to RM12.48 and Seacera was 19.5 sen lower at 94.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 80.23 points at 12,518.35, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 96.02 points to 12,682.33 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 76.0 points to 12,186.54.

The FBM 70 dipped 119.28 points to 14,940.85 and the FBM Ace reduced 61.48 points to 6,547.52.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 124.61 points to 16,593.41, the Industrial Index eased 15.76 points to 3,188.23 and the Plantation Index was 19.9 points lower at 7,821.96.

AirAsia Bhd shares and its warrant were suspended from trading with effect from 2.30pm, pending an announcement. ― Bernama