KL shares extends downtrend at lunch break

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend to mid-day amid the mixed performance of its regional peers, a dealer said.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was two points lower at 1,755.27 from yesterday’s close of 1,757.27.

The key index opened 2.58 points higher at 1,759.85 and moved between 1,753.96 and 1,759.85 during the morning session.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 399 to 277, while 378 counters remained unchanged, 774 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 837.80 million shares worth RM775.24 million.

Asian markets were mixed with Singapore’s Straits Times index 0.2 per cent lower at 3,318.43, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.28 per cent to 26,746.18 and Japan’s Nikkei improved 0.36 per cent to 20,092.14.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank declined one sen to RM9.63, PBBank fell two sen to RM20.34, CIMB slid 10 sen to RM6.32, while Tenaga was up two sen at RM14.14.

Among actives, UMWOG inched down half-a-sen at 32.5 sen, IWCity slipped six sen to RM1.40 and Matang was flat at 12.5 sen, but FrontKN bagged one sen to 37.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 17.56 points to 12,516.90, the FBMT100 Index declined 16.29 points to 12,159.74, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 27.68 points to 12,159.74 and the FBM Ace was 10.52 points lower at 6,791.04, as the FBM 70 fell 29.13 points to 14,917.73.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dipped 40.59 points to 16,655.97, the Industrial Index slid 0.88 of-a-point to 3,268.43 and the Plantation Index dropped 13.07 points for 7,859.82. — Bernama