KL shares extend weak performance at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Bursa Malaysia extended its weak performance at mid-afternoon today on lack of buying support for index-linked counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,753.37, declining 1.82 points from yesterday’s close of 1,755.19.

The index opened 2.95 points easier at 1,758.14 at 9am.

Losers were slightly higher than gainers at 384 to 372 with 385 counters unchanged, 651 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.31 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank earsed three sen to RM9.58, Tenaga and PBBank declined two sen each to RM14.16 and RM20.34, respectively, while Sime Darby was flat at RM9.53.

Of the losers, BAT droped 76 sen to RM42.82, HEIM inched down 14 sen to RM17.80, CMSB fell 13 sen to RM3.93, while Harta and HLBank and Genting, all lost 12 sen to RM6.75, RM15.78 and RM9.42, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 0.51 of-a-point weaker at 12,502.33, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 3.49 points to 12,143.89 and the FBM Ace was 69.69 points lower at 6,778.48.

However, the FBM 70 advanced 30.15 points to 14,888.33.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 2.73 points to 12,693.94.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 1.03 points lower at 7,840.01, the Industrial Index was down 4.68 points at 3,268.56 but the Finance Index improved 7.03 points to 16,649.57. — Bernama