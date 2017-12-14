KL shares extend rally at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon with new buying volumes on banking blue chips supporting the key index in the second session.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 18.22 points higher at 1,755.88 after opening 0.42 of-a-point better at 1,728.84. The index closed at 1,737.66 yesterday.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 521 to 321 with 372 counters unchanged, 660 counters untraded and 47 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.46 billion shares worth RM1.54 million.

A dealer said more buyers waded into the rebounded market that interspersed with mild profit-taking.

"Gains were extended on renewed buying interest, buoyed by a return in risk appetite, trade and global market optimism, as well as, the upbeat performance of the US Dow Jones Industrial Average that continuosly scaled new highs.

“The local bourse will rise in tandem with Wall Street and regional peers, with funds seemingly starting to come into emerging markets, including Malaysia," he added.

Leading movers in the composite index component stocks were three banking heavyweights – Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB Group, which collectively contributed 10.37 points to the composite index.

Top-weighted Maybank rose 19 sen to RM9.44, Public Bank jumped 50 sen to RM20.86, while CIMB Group garnered 20 sen to RM6.38.

“As the US Federal Reserve (Fed) had just raised interest rates, banking stocks were traditionally strong performers in a rising rate environment.

“Banks are perceived as to be able to lend at more attractive long-term rates while borrowing at relatively lower short-term rates,” said another dealer.

The Fed raised its benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter percentage point to between 1.25 per cent and 1.5 per cent — its third increase in a year.

Back to the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index surged 114.39 points to 12,584.23, the FBMT100 Index advanced 113.27 points to 12,250.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 36.67 points to 12,878.71.

The FBM 70 bagged 92.97 points to 15,358.78 but the FBM Ace eased 42.49 points to 6,421.64.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index soared 321.15 points to 16,590.00, the Industrial Index bagged 15.96 points to 3,163.45 while the Plantation Index climbed 24.55 points to 7,855.98.

Among the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 80.5 sen, Trive and NEXT were flat at 5.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, Ekovest gained two sen to 94 sen while Hibiscus added one sen to 84 sen. — Bernama