KL shares extend positive run to mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia extended the positive run to mid-morning, supported by continued buying interest in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,774.26, up 6.20 points from last Friday’s close of 1,768.06.

The index opened 1.10 pointS better at 1,769.16.

On the broader market, advancers led decliners 431 to 348, with 355 counters unchanged, 616 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.39 billion shares worth RM850.65 million.

The market was closed yesterday for the Labour Day public holiday.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank inched up one sen to RM9.59, Public Bank rose 12 sen to RM20.08, Petronas Chemicals and Maxis gained four sen each to RM7.34 and RM6.42, and CIMB Group was 19 sen higher at RM5.93.

Among actives, AirAsia X advanced 1.5 sen to 46.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange improved two sen to 62 sen, Censof increased 45 sen to 39.5 sen and AbleGroup perked 55 sen to 17.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index surged 46.74 points to 12,678.26, the FBMT100 Index jumped 44.94 points to 12,304.20 and the FBM 70 was 62.64 points better at 15,143.60.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 10.09 points to 12,982.58 and the FBM Ace advanced 21.23 points to 6,263.39.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index jumped 114.99 points to 16,416.16 and the Industrial Index was up by 8.92 points to 3,228.09.

However, the Plantation Index lost 29.89 points to 8,067.45. — Bernama