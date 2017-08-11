KL shares extend losses at mid-morning as weak market sentiment continues

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia extended their earlier losses at mid-morning today as weak market sentiment continued to affect investors’ risk appetite, dealers said.

At 11.02am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.05 points weaker at 1,769.72, after moving between 1,768.09 and 1,775.34.

Losses in Maybank dragged the composite index down by 1.624 points. The bank’s stock lost nine sen to RM9.69 with 3.06 million shares traded.

Downtrend was also contributed by selling in the small-capitalised stocks, which saw the FBM SCAP dipped 298.92 points to 16,597.43.

On the broader market, losers hammered gainers 763 to 60 with 228 counters unchanged, 790 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 684.21 million shares worth RM492.02 million.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange fell two sen to 45.5 sen, Jag inched down half-a-sen to 14 sen, Frontken eased 1.5 sen to 31 sen, while Vivocom was flat at 13 sen.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen each to RM14.20 and RM7.01 respectively, Sime Darby slipped one sen to RM9.41, CIMB lost three sen to RM6.75, while Public Bank was flat at RM20.60.

The FBM Emas Index gave up 94.71 points for 12,507.87, FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 104.57 points to 12,625.62, FBMT 100 Index declined 86.05 points to 12,183.27, FBM 70 dropped 219.43 points to 14,658.43, while FBM Ace fell 96.78 points to 6,335.5.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index declined 10.96 points to 3,237.55, Plantation Index was 21.65 points weaker at 7,808.31, and Finance Index decreased 98.99 points to 16,731.12. — Bernama