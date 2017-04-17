KL shares extend earlier gains, end morning session on firm note

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Bursa Malaysia extended earlier gains to end the morning session on a firm note today, lifted by bargain hunting, with buying support mostly for banking and consumer stocks.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.84 points to 1,734.83 from last Friday’s close of 1,730.99.

The key index, which opened 0.14 of-a-point better at 1,731.13, hovered between 1,729.13 and 1,735.08 throughout the session.

Among banking stocks, CIMB advanced 10 sen to RM5.48, Maybank rose five sen to RM9.00, as both RHB Bank and Public Bank gained four sen each to RM5.10 and RM19.94 respectively, and AMMB perked three sen to RM4.88.

As for consumer stocks, Ajinomoto soared 48 sen to RM17.62, Nestle chalked up 40 sen to RM80.74, while Fraser & Neave and BAT improved 20 sen each to RM24.10 and RM47.00 respectively.

A dealer said the recent sell-off had influenced investors to accumulate selected attractive stocks, despite declining oil prices and mixed sentiment on the global market.

On other regional bourses, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 per cent to 24,261.66, Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.82 per cent to 3,143.34 and Jakarta’s Composite Index declined 0.37 per cent to 5,596.31. But, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased 0.05 per cent to 18,343.97.

According to the Global Economic Conditions Survey released last week, business confidence in Malaysia strengthened in the first quarter of the year, hitting the highest level since the second quarter of 2015.

It said the confidence was boosted by rising commodity prices and improving trade prospects.

Meanwhile, market breadth was positive with gainers slightly outnumbering losers 382 to 354, with 378 counters unchanged, 629 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.56 billion shares worth RM669.2 million.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 29.47 points to 12,337.6, the FBMT100 Index increased 28.38 points to 11,976.49 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 22.68 points to 12,782.09.

The FBM 70 chalked up 41.58 points to 14,536.86 and the FBM Ace gained 37.11 points to 6,038.73.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index soared 89.01 points to 15,653.72, the Industrial Index gained 2.99 points to 3,240.15 and the Plantation Index perked 5.95 points to 7,919.98.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga rose two sen to RM13.72, Sime Darby added one sen to RM9.28, while Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM7.60 and RM6.04 respectively.

Of the actives, Anzo fell 11.5 sen to 44 sen, but Borneo Oil was flat at 19 sen.

GSB Group and IRIS Corp added one sen each to 13 sen and 17 sen, while Tiger Synergy inched up half-a-sen to 6.5 sen. — Bernama