KL shares end morning session mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed today, even as the benchmark index remained higher on buying support in selected heavyweights, led by Sime Darby Plantation.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.47 points to 1,720.8 from yesterday's close of 1,718.33. It moved between 1,719.1 and 1,723.4 throughout the morning session.

The index opened 3.38 points higher at 1,721.71.

The broader market was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 359 to 311 with 396 counters unchanged, 791 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 754.18 million shares worth RM873.44 million.

Of the heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation jumped 22 sen to RM5.09, Petronas Chemicals added six sen to RM7.44, Genting Malaysia expanded 10 sen to RM5.26, CIMB added three sen to RM6, while IHH Healthcare, Maybank and TNB were flat at RM5.60, RM9.26 and RM15.62 respectively.

Public Bank fell four sen to RM19.98.

Of the actives, Green Packet rose one sen to 44.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum went up two sen to 78 sen, Vivocom and DGB Asia were flat at 13.5 sen and 14 sen respectively, while JAG inched down half sen to 10 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 18.0 points to 12,364.73, the FBMT 100 Index rose 18.03 points to 12,038.21, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 21.66 points to 12,833.56 and the FBM 70 advanced 25.4 points to 15,209.45.

The FBM Ace improved 22.09 points to 6,270.77.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index declined 20.19 points to 15,958.64, the Plantation Index was 14.82 points higher at 7,872.42 and the Industrial Index gained 2.65 points to 3,160.93. — Bernama