KL shares end morning session marginally lower on volatile trade

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally lower on volatile trade, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 0.27 of-a-point to 1,760.87, after moving between 1,757.89 and 1,762.66.

The benchmark index reversed trend at mid-morning after hitting intraday high levels in morning trade.

It opened 2.55 points weaker at 1,758.59 against yesterday’s close of 1,761.14.

Overall, advancers were slightly higher than decliners at 336 to 321, with 356 counters unchanged, 826 untraded and 47 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 846.89 million worth RM727.64 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd Investment Share Manager, Teng Sew Ching said the market is expected to be better today, due to bargain hunting activities on the local bourse.

“But do expect lower volume due to the long holiday ahead,” she added.

In a note, Maybank IB said market sentiment would remain lethargic on subdued corporate earnings.

The top contributor to the composite index at mid-day was HLBank, gaining 18 sen to RM15.44 with 320,200 shares changing hands.

For other heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB added three sen each to RM9.49 and RM6.73 respectively, PBBank gained two sen to RM20.60, while Tenaga eased two sen to RM14.28.

Actively traded stocks included Huaan, which perked 6.5 sen to 10.5 sen, Compugt, Hubline and MLab each falling half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, 5.5 sen and 19.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gained 7.0 points to 12,535.77, the FBMT100 Index added 7.72 points to 12,205.29 ,while the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 13.13 points to 12,689.28.

The FBM 70 advanced 45.52 points to 14,999.10 and the FBM Ace jumped 65.76 points to 6,581.07.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index bagged 52.43 points to 16,636.86 and the Industrial Index improved 0.26 of-a-point to 3,183.91.But, the Plantation Index trimmed 7.94 points to 7,827.96. — Bernama