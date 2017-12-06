KL shares end morning session lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today on weaker buying sentiment in the overall market, led by financial stocks.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.03 points to 1,719.81 from Tuesday's close of 1,724.84. It moved between 1,716.41 and 1,722.95 throughout the morning session.

The benchmark index opened 4.11 points easier at 1,720.73.

The broader market remained negative, with losers outpacing gainers 370 to 306 with 363 counters unchanged, 806 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 740.78 million shares worth RM863.36 million.

Hong Leong Bank shed 76 sen to RM16.24, Maybank slid 12 sen to RM9.26 and Hong Leong Financial Group decreased 38 sen to RM16.56.

In a note today, Hong Leong Investment Bank said investors might look for opportunities in consumer related stocks on the back of the stronger ringgit, which was at 4.05 to the US dollar yesterday.

“Also, we think oil and gas stocks could see some revival in buying interest as Brent crude oil prices sustained above the US$60 (RM244) level,” it added.

The FBM Emas Index declined 28.26 points to 12,367.13, the FBMT 100 Index fell 30.19 points to 12,040.11, the FBM Emas Shariah Index inched down 0.92 of-a-point to 12,835.0 and the FBM 70 gave up 20.48 points to 15,243.12.

The FBM Ace increased 35.08 points to 6,242.12.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index lost 156.19 points to 15,999.12, the Plantation Index was 26.7 points lower at 7,845.44, and the Industrial Index eased 4.46 points to 3,163.23.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM20.02, Petronas Chemicals advanced nine sen to RM7.54, Axiata added one sen to RM5.37, CIMB was flat at RM5.97 and TNB fell two sen to RM15.62. IHH Healthcare each went down one sen to RM5.63.

Of the actives, Vivocom and Malayan United Industries edged up half-a-sen each to 13 sen and 21 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum advanced four sen to 76 sen, Trive Property was flat at 4.5 sen and Sime Darby trimmed one sen to RM2.24. — Bernama