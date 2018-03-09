KL shares end morning session higher

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 420 to 369, with 375 counters unchanged, 712 untraded and 21 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher, driven by an improved market sentiment following overnight gains in Asian equities and strong China trade data.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.87 points better at 1,842.49 from 1,839.62 at yesterday’s close.

After opening 2.48 points better at 1,842.1 this morning, the benchmark index hovered between 1,840.18 and 1,844.98 throughout the morning session.

A dealer said local traders found solace after China’s exports registered stronger-than-expected growth in February, signalling that both its economy and global growth remained resilient, even as trade relations with the United States deteriorates.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research, in a note, said 1,840 represents a crucial resistance level, where a decisive break-through could see the index on a higher note towards 1,883.

Turnover stood at 1.18 billion shares worth RM787.11 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga were unchanged at RM10.46 and RM15.60 respectively, Public Bank eased two sen to RM22.98 and CIMB added one sen to RM7.14.

Of the actively-traded stocks, SKH Consortium was half-a-sen better at one sen, Sapura Energy lost three sen to 48 sen and Tiger Synergy was flat at 3.5 sen.

Meanwhile, Nova Pharma, which made its debut on Bursa Malaysia’s LEAP Market, stood at 23 sen, a premium of three sen over its offer price of 20 sen with 41,000 shares traded.

The FBM Emas Index increased 31.75 points to 12,965.54, the FBMT 100 Index was 30.6 points higher at 12,705.58 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 42.01 points to 13,133.53.

The FBM 70 gained 74.15 points to 15,431.06 and the FBM Ace was 56.81 points higher at 6,007.52.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index edged down 20.77 points to 17,989.88, the Industrial Index increased 4.49 points to 3,174.92 and the Plantation Index rose 4.64 points to 8,038.52. — Bernama