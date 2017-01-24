KL shares end morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on improved buying interest but gains remained modest ahead of the extended weekend for the Lunar New Year festive, a dealer said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.49 points better at 1,677.80 compared with yesterday's close of 1,671.31.

It opened 3.7 points higher at 1,674.37.

Losers outpaced gainers 320 to 300 while 346 counters were unchanged, 768 untraded and 35 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 797.80 million shares worth RM747.78 million.

Also, US President Donald Trump's announcement on withdrawing from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal would dampen sentiment on regional markets including Malaysia.

The pact was aimed at deepening economic ties between nations, slashing tariffs and fostering trade to boost growth.

Members had also hoped to foster a closer relationship on economic policies and regulation.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 42.22 points to 11,741.79, the FBMT100 Index was 44.88 points higher at 11,449.20 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 41.08 points to 12,234.86.

The FBM 70 rose 54.95 points to 13,392.88 but the FBM Ace declined 5.37 points to 4,928.01.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index improved 7.43 points to 3,162.69 and the Plantation Index garnered 25.45 points at 7,920.83 but the Finance Index improved 29.56 points to 14,797.15.

Of heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.29, Petronas Chemicals rose four sen to RM7.17 but Tenaga fell four sen to RM13.86.

Public Bank, Sime Darby and IHH Healthcare were unchanged at RM20.16, RM8.70 and RM6.31, respectively.

Of actives, Connectcountry gained one sen to 15 sen, SKH Consortium inched-up half-a-sen to eight sen and UMW O&G added three sen to 71 sen while Hibiscus was unchanged at 46.5 sen. — Bernama