Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

KL shares end morning session higher

Wednesday January 11, 2017
12:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?

Chemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facilityChemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

Late Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrowLate Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrow

The Edit: Less salt in diet would save livesThe Edit: Less salt in diet would save lives

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Bursa Malaysia closed the morning session on a firm note on continued buying support for key heavyweights and ACE stocks which lifted the market higher.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI's (FBM KLCI) was 2.16 points better at 1,674.21 compared with yesterday's close of 1,672.05.

After opening 0.75 of-a-point higher at 1,672.8 today, the local index moved between 1,671.23 and 1,74.82 throughout the morning session.

Gainers outpaced decliners 342 to 301, while 354 counters were unchanged, 728 untraded and 27 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.61 billion shares worth RM831.92 million.    

In a note, Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research said focused shifted to ACE stocks as the FBM ACE index trended above 5,000 while the FBM Small Caps Index was taking a pause.

“Hence, profit taking activities are likely to emerge further among small caps stocks after recent gains,” HLIB Research added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank both added two sen each to RM8.30 and RM20.04, respectively, while TNB rose 12 sen to RM13.92 and Sime Darby gained five sen to RM8.50.

On actives, IFCA MSC was 1.5 sen better at 36.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum increased two sen to 50 sen while Sumatec declined half-a-sen to eight sen.

The FBM Emas Index inched up 11.98 points to 11,696.97, the FBMT100 Index was 12.15 points higher at 11,403.61 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 3.94 points better at 12,237.4.

The FBM 70 gained 4.56 points to 13,258.98 and the FBM Ace surged 52.17 points to 5,058.95.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index eased 0.15 of-a-point to 3,180.27, the Finance Index rose 35.47 points to 14,732.14 and the Plantation Index edged up 4.4 points to 7,904.4. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline