KL shares end higher on improved sentiment, risk appetite

Share prices on Bursa Malaysia ended higher in line with regional markets as the overnight Wall Street performance improved investor sentiment and risk appetite.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 8.29 points to end at 1,692.22 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,683.93.

After opening 3.32 points better at 1,684.85, the index moved between 1,684.13 and 1,692.22 throughout the day.

Volume increased 1.41 billion shares worth RM1.75 billion from 1.30 billion shares worth RM1.81 billion.

Hong Leong Investment Bank in a note said positive sentiment emerged after US President Donald Trump told automotive leaders in the US to build more cars, affirming his pledge to create more jobs and bring back production into the country.

“Hence, we may anticipate more policies that are conducive to business to be made by Trump over the near term,” said the research house.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.81 per cent to 19,402.39, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.31 per cent to 3,159.17 and Singapore’s Straits Times rose 0.38 per cent to 3,051.44.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 68.77 points to 11,851.34, the FBMT 100 Index rose 68.99 points to 11,558.76 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 60.14 points higher at 12,326.80.

The FBM 70 jumped 128.36 points to 13,536.73 and the FBM Ace Index added 11.62 points to 4,940.44.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 38.71 points better at 3,215.66, the Finance Index rose 75.30 points to 14,935.39 and the Plantation Index added 10.93 points to 7,960.25.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose eight sen to RM20.28, Sime Darby perked 12 sen to RM8.81, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.32, Tenaga declined 12 sen to RM13.68, while Petronas Chemicals shed two sen to RM7.14.

As for actives, AirAsia X inched up half-a-sen to 40 sen, CIMB gained six sen to RM5.02 while Borneo Oil and Matang were both unchanged at 16 sen and 13 sen, respectively.

Main Market turnover fell to 915.03 million units worth RM1.69 billion from yesterday’s 931.95 million units worth RM1.75 billion.

ACE Market declined to 230.88 million shares valued at RM35.96 million from yesterday’s 236.76 million shares valued at RM41 million.

Warrants swelled to 259.29 million units worth RM27.94 million from 128.10 million units worth RM19.86 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 98.68 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (171.20 million), construction (70.56 million), trade and services (317.38 million), technology (78.30 million), infrastructure (10.41 million), SPAC (672,000), finance (61.36 million), hotels (68,100), properties (62.55 million), plantations (24.48 million), mining (4,000), REITs (19.36 million), and closed/fund (5000). ― Bernama