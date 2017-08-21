KL shares continue to weaken, end morning session lower

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bursa Malaysia continued to weaken in ending the morning session lower, and while tracking its Asian peers, with investors cautious on US President Donald Trump’s ability to complete his economic agenda, a dealer said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.20 points lower at 1,773.02, after moving between 1,772. 28 and 1,775.80.

It opened 1.5 points easier at 1,774.72 from last Friday’s close of 1,776.22.

Market breadth was negative, as losers outpaced gainers 369 to 335, with 341 counters unchanged, 797 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 851.10 million shares worth RM634.64 million.

The dealer said investors are now sceptical over Trump’s overall agenda, although he had fired his Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon on last Friday.

“The market will likely remain fragile in the US and we are afraid that it might influence Asian stock markets, including Bursa Malaysia.

“Although the exchange is dominated by 80 per cent local buyers, they will likely follow the global market sentiment, even though there are local positive updates,” he added.

Japan’s Nikkei was also in the red in declining 81.34 points to 19,389.07 and South Korea’s Kospi dipped 1.98 points to 2,356.39.

Among heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank fell seven sen to RM9.59, Sime Darby and CIMB were down one sen each to RM9.27 and RM6.76 respectively, while Tenaga was flat at RM14.24.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange and Malaysia Building Society rose three sen each to 50 sen and RM1.30 respectively, SIG declined two sen to RM1.08 and MLABS Systems was flat at 21 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 13.96 points to 12,612.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 2.76 points to 12,768.12 and the FBMT 100 Index slipped 15.73 points to 12,268.53.

The FBM 70 added 5.02 points to 14,997.93 and the FBM Ace advanced 70.15 points to 6,582.78.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 34.99 points to 16,742.49, the Industrial Index eased 1.51 points to 3,228.77 and the Plantation Index fell 27.80 points to 7,797.20. — Bernama