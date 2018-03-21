KL shares continue higher at mid-morning

Market breadth was positive, as gainers overtook losers 351 to 259, while 360 counters remained unchanged, 923 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia continued to trend higher at mid-morning today on buying interest in selected index-linked counters.

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.55 points higher at 1,860.94 from Tuesday’s close of 1,856.39.

The key index opened 3.14 points higher at 1,859.53.

Market breadth was positive, as gainers overtook losers 351 to 259, while 360 counters remained unchanged, 923 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 778.95 million shares worth RM510.63 million.

Leading the gains among KLCI-related counters, Nestle chalked-up RM5.30 to RM133.20, Petronas Dagangan gained 14 sen to RM24.98 and KLK added 10 sen to RM25.50.

Nestle also topped the gainers counter.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM10.36, while Public Bank lost four sen to RM23.48.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Media Chinese International bagged 2.5 sen to 45.5 sen and Shin Yang Shipping gained seven sen to 32 sen, while Panpages lost one sen to 28 sen.

Nexgram and XOX were flat at five sen an 9.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 31.801 points to 13,086.19, the FBMT 100 Index added 30.68 points to 12,846.42 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 32.99 points to 13,261.92.

The FBM 70 was 35.05 points higher at 15,648.79 and the FBM Ace surged 195.32 points to 6,013.21.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 25.35 points firmer at 18,111.31, the Industrial Index edged up 3.22 points to 3,265.16 and the Plantation Index was 17.12 points higher at 8,025.07. — Bernama