KL shares close morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Bursa Malaysia closed the morning session higher today on continued buying support for key heavyweights and ACE stocks which lifted the market.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI's was 11.78 points better at 1,700.28 compared with Wednesday's close of 1,688.50.

After opening 11.23 points higher at 1,699.73, the local index moved between 1,695.37 and 1,701.07 throughout the morning session.

Gainers outpaced decliners 444 to 314, while 366 counters were unchanged, 573 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.44 billion shares worth RM945.08 million.

A dealer said trading activities on the local bourse shifted to ACE stocks in trending above 5,000, with the Small Caps index on mute.

“With investors anticipating more positive policies by US President Donald Trump, we can expect the positive sentiment to persist over the near term.

“Meanwhile, buying interest may spillover to Bursa Malaysia and the FBM KLCI is likely to trend higher after the recent two-day consolidation near the 1,690 level,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank expanded 13 sen to RM8.33, Public Bank gained 20 sen to RM20.18, Tenaga improved two sen to RM13.48 and Sime Darby perked five sen to RM9.03.But, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.21.

For the actives, MMAG increased half-a-sen to six sen, Hibiscus gained one sen to 53.5 sen, while Borneo Oil was flat at 17 sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 61.35 points to 11,964.14, the FBMT100 Index was 60.13 points higher at 11,645.40, with the FBM Emas Shariah Index 27.48 points better at 12,473.23 as the FBM Ace surged 34.17 points to 5,245.95

The FBM 70, however, fell 7.05 points to 13,785.90.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index recovered 16.74 points to 3,233.57, the Finance Index jumped 171.70 points to 15,038.46 and the Plantation Index edged up 58.55 points to 8,218.59. — Bernama