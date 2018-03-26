KL shares broadly lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Bursa Malaysia was easier at mid-afternoon today on continued selling pressures across-the-board on the possibility of a trade war caused by the US-China trade tension.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.68 points lower at 1,859.54 from Friday’s close of 1,865.22.

The key index opened 4.34 points lower at 1,860.88.

Losers led gainers by 651 to 204, with 340 counters unchanged, 700 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.22 billion shares worth RM845.30 million.

Among losers, Nestle eased RM2.30 to RM147.70, KESM fell 46 sen to RM19.04 and AEON Credit declined 38 sen to RM12.30.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank shed 14 sen to RM23.86, CIMB Group fell one sen to RM7.20 and Petronas Chemicals dipped four sen to RM8.14.

Tenaga rose two sen to RM15.78. Maybank was flat at RM10.50.

Among the actively-traded stocks, Sumatec gave up half-a-sen to six sen and Priceworth eased 1.5 sen to 18 sen. Sapura Energy added two sen to 57 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 49.76 points to 13,010.90, FBMT 100 Index was 43.09 points easier at 12,801.43 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 42.55 points to 13,156.27.

The FBM 70 was 65.60 points weaker at 15,473.32 and the FBM Ace tumbled 184.28 points to 5,497.64.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index dwindled 64.12 points to 18,144.90, the Plantation Index was 20.30 points easier at 8,028.40 and the Industrial Index declined 2.49 points to 3,237.93. — Bernama