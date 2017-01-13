Khazanah pre-tax profit up to RM1.56b in 2016

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd registered a stronger pre-tax profit of RM1.56 billion in 2016, up 32 per cent from RM1.18 billion in 2015, despite a challenging and volatile global economic environment.

However, its portfolio realisable asset value (RAV) slipped 3.4 per cent to RM145.1 billion as at Dec 31, 2016 from RM150.2 billion a year ago in line with the weaknesses in most benchmark equity markets and currencies, its Managing Director, Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, said.

Over the period May 2004 to Dec 31, 2016, RAV increased by RM94.2 billion to RM145.1 billion, or 2.8 times, as at Dec 31, 2016, he said.

“In spite of general weakness in the global market conditions and in equity and currency markets in emerging economies especially, the underlying strength and quality of our portfolio ensured that long-term value creation remained intact,” he said at a press conference to announce Khazanah’s financial and strategic performance last year and outlook for 2017 here today.

For the year, the government’s investment arm also declared RM650 million in dividend which brought the total declared since May 2004 to RM9.11 billion.

Elaborating further, he said, Khazanah made total investments of RM6.9 billion in 2016, including 17 new investments, with continued strong focus on innovation and technology sectors across several geographies, including the United States, United Kingdom (UK), India, China and Singapore.

“The continued strong focus on innovation and technology is funded primarily by recycling returns from the earlier investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,” he said.

It underscores Khazanah’s mandate as a strategic investment fund that creates long-term value for the nation via multiple sources, including harnessing creative disruption and innovation by playing the role of what some have referred to as a “Sovereign Venture Fund”.

Azman said Khazanah has gained US$987.3 million (RM4.38 billion) from its investment in Alibaba to-date, and US$910.6 million (RM4.04 billion) from the gains has been reinvested in 24 other global technology companies, where 15 were direct invesments and the remaining indirect.

The companies included Singapore-based game publishing platform, Garena, India-based data analytic company, Fractal Analytics, and UK-based online luxury fashion marketplace, Farfetch.

Khazanah also made 13 divestments providing proceeds amounting to RM4.7 billion, with gains on divestments totalling RM2.6 billion.

He said Malaysia remained the largest component of Khazanah’s portfolio in 2016, accounting for approximately 54.9 per cent of RAV by geographic exposure, while overseas investments accounted for the remainder.

He said the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous global business and market environments were expected to continue in 2017.

“Khazanah will continue to drive long-term value creation, further develop a high-quality and resilient portfolio, ensure holistic value creation in financial, economic and societal terms, as well as strengthen institutional integrity and governance,” he said. — Bernama