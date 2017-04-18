Last updated -- GMT+8

Khazanah appoints Nirmala Menon as board member

Tuesday April 18, 2017
07:03 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd has appointment Datuk Dr Nirmala Menon to its board of directors.

The appointment was made at Khazanah’s  82nd Board of Directors meeting today.

In a statement, Khazanah said Dr Nirmala has over three decades of experience in the insurance and health sectors.

She was Executive Vice-President, Head of Designated Markets & Health Asia at MetLife Asia Pacific Ltd, where she was responsible for operations in Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Nirmala was Malaysia’s first woman Chief Executive Officer (CEO)  in the life insurance industry, having served as Head of South Asia at ING Asia Pacific Ltd and President and CEO of  ING Malaysia Bhd

A trained physician,  she obtained a First Class Distinction in her degree from the University of Mysore, India.

She served as a Medical Officer at Hospital Kuala Lumpur for seven years before commencing her career in the insurance industry, the statement added. — Bernama

