Key US inflation measure sees first drop in 16 years

Economists say tight labour markets, falling unemployment and strong job creation likely will persuade the Fed to persist in raising rates twice more this year, for a total of three hikes. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, May 1 ― The US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure fell in March, and a key component dropped for the first time in nearly 16 years, the Commerce Department reported today.

It was another sign of soft prices as several measures of inflation have retreated in recent months, removing some of the pressure on central bankers to raise the benchmark interest rate more rapidly.

The central bank is due to consider monetary policy tomorrow and Wednesday and is not expected to adjust interest rates.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, which tracks the value of goods and services purchased by individuals, fell 0.2 per cent in March in its first drop since February 2016 and its biggest decline since January 2015.

But the core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, dropped by a tenth, the first decline since September 2001.

Analysts had been expecting the core measure to remain unchanged for the month.

The longer-term trends also showed a slowdown. The 12-month measure for the PCE price index slowed to 1.8 per cent, below the Fed’s two per cent target and down from 2.1 per cent in March.

The core 12-month measure also slowed, falling to 1.6 per cent from 1.8 per cent.

Another closely watched measure of inflation, the Consumer Price Index, also fell in March.

Meanwhile, personal incomes were up 0.2 per cent in March, an increase of US$40 billion (RM173.6 billion), while spending rose less than 0.1 per cent, an increase of US$5.7 billion. ― AFP