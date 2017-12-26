Keppel bribery fine puts spotlight on peer Sembcorp, shares slide‍​

A Keppel Corporation logo in the central business district of Singapore February 22, 2016. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Dec 26 — Singapore oil rig builder Keppel Corp’s deal to pay a US$422 million (RM1.72 billion) fine to resolve Brazilian bribery charges has brought smaller rival Sembcorp Marine into focus, with some analysts saying a similar fine would hurt Sembcorp more.

Shares of both Keppel and Sembcorp slid more than 3 per cent today after Keppel’s offshore rig building unit agreed to pay the fine to resolve charges it bribed Brazilian officials, including some at state-run oil company Petrobras, US authorities said on Friday.

Sembcorp Marine has also been named among foreign companies that did business with people who are under investigation in Brazil as part of a massive corruption investigation.

“The market is likely to also focus on whether SMM (Sembcorp Marine) will face a similar penalty,” OCBC Investment Research said in a report today.

OCBC estimates that the US$422 million fine accounts for 4.5 per cent of Keppel’s third-quarter net asset value (NAV), while a similar fine would knock off about 22.6 per cent of Sembcorp Marine’s NAV. The research firm maintained its “buy” rating on Keppel while downgrading Sembcorp Marine’s rating to a “sell”.

Sembcorp Marine said it could not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Keppel’s shares fell by around 3.4 per cent today afternoon, their biggest daily drop intra-day in 15 months. It was the biggest percentage loser on Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index. Sembcorp Marine shares were down 3.1 per cent.

Analysts are optimistic, however, that Keppel can cope with the fine, which the firm said on Saturday would be a “one-off” and would be provided for in the current financial year.

“While the stock could be under pressure in the near term, we see this resolution as removing a key overhang on the stock,” Nomura analyst Abhishek Nigam said in a report, adding that its fundamentals, especially in offshore and marine, continue to improve aided by higher oil prices. Nomura maintained its buy recommendation on the stock. — Reuters