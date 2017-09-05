Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Kenanga maintains ‘outperform’ call on Axiata Group Bhd

Tuesday September 5, 2017
11:52 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why despondency has a brand name for these millennialsThe Edit: Why despondency has a brand name for these millennials

Submarine man to appear in Danish court, could be for murderSubmarine man to appear in Danish court, could be for murder

The Edit: The real reason MJ’s ‘Thriller’ was madeThe Edit: The real reason MJ’s ‘Thriller’ was made

The Edit: Faizal Hussein on Mrs K’s epic fights with Kara HuiThe Edit: Faizal Hussein on Mrs K’s epic fights with Kara Hui

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Kenanga Investment Bank (IB) Research maintained its “outperform” call on Axiata Group Bhd with a target price of RM4.80, following the announcement of a partnership with Pakistan’s, Dawood Hercules.

In a research note today, the bank said Axiata’s 62 per cent owned subsidiary, Edotco, would partner Dawood Hercules to acquire the tower assets of Pakistan Mobile Communications for US$940 million.

Kenanga said the deal is set to strengthen Edotco’s leadership position in Pakistan as the largest independent Towerco.

It said with the high-quality portfolio anchored by the top operator, Edotco is confident of enhancing operational capability further, via leveraging on its existing track records in managing about 26,000 towers regionally.

Post acquisition completion, Kenanga said Edotco is expected to operate a combined 40,000 (of which 32,000 are owned) tower portfolios in six countries and ranked as the 8th largest towerco globally with a tenancy ratio of 1.5 times.

As at 11am, Axiata’s share price was nine sen better at RM5.02 with 5.72 million traded. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline