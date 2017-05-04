Last updated Thursday, May 04, 2017 10:39 pm GMT+8

Kellogg's quarterly profit beats on tax benefit, lower costs

Thursday May 4, 2017
Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal is pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena, California August 3, 2015. — Reuters picKellogg's Corn Flakes cereal is pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena, California August 3, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 4 — Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as continuing cost cuts and a planned tax benefit boosted earnings.

Shares of the company, which also makes Pop-Tarts and Fruit Loops, were up marginally before the bell today.

The world’s largest cereal maker has been battling weak sales as shoppers prefer healthier options over its processed food offerings.

Kellogg launched the “Project K” restructuring program four years ago in a push to drive profit by cutting jobs and optimizing production.

Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to US$262 million (RM1.1 trillion), or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from US$175 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

The planned tax benefit resulted in a 14 cent benefit to the company’s adjusted profit per share.

Excluding items, Kellogg earned US$1.06 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 4 per cent to US$3.25 billion, its ninth straight quarterly drop. — Reuters

