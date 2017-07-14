JPMorgan Q2 profits up on loan growth

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co corporate headquarters in New York May 20, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 14 — JPMorgan Chase reported higher second-quarter earnings today, boosted by loan growth and the benefits of increased interest rates that compensated for declines in trading performance.

JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon gave an upbeat appraisal of US economic conditions as the biggest US bank by assets reported a 13.4 per cent increase in profit to US$7 billion (RM30 billion).

Net revenues rose 4.7 per cent to US$26.4 billion.

“We continued to post very solid results against a stable-to-improving global economic backdrop,” Dimon said in a news release. “The US consumer remains healthy.”

Key factors behind the earnings jump included higher net interest income due to the rising interest rate environment, as well as higher overall loans, often seen as a proxy of economic activity of firms and households.

But JPMorgan’s trading divisions suffered compared with the year-ago period, with the bank citing “sustained low volatility” in key markets.

Results were boosted by a one-time benefit of US$406 million with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation over the assets of Washington Mutual, which JPMorgan acquired in 2008.

Shares of JPMorgan dipped 0.3 per cent to US$92.82 in pre-market trading. — AFP