Johor Sultan ups stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia to 15.52pc

Tan said he was pleased that Sultan Ibrahim had continued to increase his stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd announced today that Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, has further increased his stake in the company to 15.52 per cent representing a total of 172.37 million shares from 8.44 per cent held in August 2017.

He remains the second largest individual shareholder.

The largest shareholder of 7-Eleven Malaysia, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, said he was very pleased that Sultan Ibrahim had continued to increase his stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia, said the company in a statement today.

“This reflects his continued confidence in the capabilities, performance and business potential of 7-Eleven Malaysia.

“7-Eleven Malaysia reported an unaudited revenue of RM1.64 billion with a pre-tax profit of RM43.94 million for the 9-months period ended Sept 30, 2017,” it added. — Bernama