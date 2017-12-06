Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Johor Sultan ups stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia to 15.52pc

Wednesday December 6, 2017
08:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assemblyJamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly

HK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensiveHK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensive

Australia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test caseAustralia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test case

The Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin starThe Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tan said he was pleased that Sultan Ibrahim had continued to increase his stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia. — Reuters pic Tan said he was pleased that Sultan Ibrahim had continued to increase his stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd announced today that Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, has further increased his stake in the company to 15.52 per cent representing a total of 172.37 million shares from 8.44 per cent held in August 2017.

He remains the second largest individual shareholder.

The largest shareholder of 7-Eleven Malaysia, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, said he was very pleased that Sultan Ibrahim had continued to increase his stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia, said the company in a statement today.

“This reflects his continued confidence in the capabilities, performance and business potential of 7-Eleven Malaysia.

“7-Eleven Malaysia reported an unaudited revenue of RM1.64 billion with a pre-tax profit of RM43.94 million for the 9-months period ended Sept 30, 2017,” it added. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline