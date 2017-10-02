Johor Sultan now second largest individual shareholder in Berjaya Assets

Vincent Tan, the founder of the Berjaya Group, speaks during the launch of the 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd prospectus inside a hotel in Kuala Lumpur in this May 8, 2014 file photo. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar is now the second largest individual shareholder in Berjaya Assets Bhd with a 10.09 per cent stake, after acquiring 80 million shares to increase his total number of shares in the company to 120 million.

Berjaya Assets Group is the major owner of Berjaya Times Square, one of Malaysia’s largest retail and commercial malls which houses Berjaya Times Square Theme Park, the largest indoor theme park in Malaysia.

In Johor Bahru, the Group owns the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, Shopping Complex and Ferry Terminal, as well as, office units at Menara MSC Cyberport.

“I am very pleased that Sultan Ibrahim has increased his stake in Berjaya Assets. This demonstrates His Majesty’s positive outlook for Berjaya Assets’ long-term future.

“His Majesty’s stature as the second largest substantial shareholder will definitely augur well for Berjaya Assets in the expansion of its businesses,” Berjaya Assets’ largest shareholder, Tan Sri Vincent Tan said in a statement today.

Through its 100 per cent-owned subsidiary, Berjaya Assets Food (BAF) Sdn Bhd, Berjaya Assets has obtained a licence agreement with Greyhound Café Co Ltd for exclusive rights to establish and operate cafes under the ‘Greyhound Café’ trademark in Malaysia.

The first Greyhound Café restaurant is located at ANSA Kuala Lumpur and the second restaurant was recently opened in Mid Valley Megamall Kuala Lumpur.

Berjaya Assets posted an unaudited revenue of RM356.36 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2017. — Bernama