JGBs gain as Tokyo equities slip after Trump inauguration

A pedestrian is reflected in an electronic board showing the various stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 23 ― Japanese government bond prices rose today as Tokyo stocks slipped and Treasuries gained after the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president and lifted investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.045 per cent. The 30-year yield declined 2 basis points to 0.775 per cent, pulling away from a five-week high of 0.800 per cent struck on Friday.

“JGBs have found bids as Trump reiterated his protectionist stance while failing to mention any fiscal policy specifics, pushing back expectations towards economic growth and inflation,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“The expression of US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are also leading to risk aversion.”

Japan's Nikkei was down more than 1 per cent and the benchmark Treasury yield pulled back from near three-week highs after Trump adopted a populist tone as he was sworn in on Friday, raising some concerns that fiscal stimulus efforts may be delayed. ― Reuters