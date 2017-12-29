JDE Asia acquires 173,100 Oldtown shares for RM3.10 each

Dutch beverage company Jacobs Douwe Egberts Holdings Asia NL BV (JDE Asia) has acquired 173,100 shares of kopitiam chain operator Oldtown Bhd for RM3.10 per share. — Picture courtesy of www.oldtown.com.myKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Dutch beverage company Jacobs Douwe Egberts Holdings Asia NL BV (JDE Asia) has acquired 173,100 shares of kopitiam chain operator Oldtown Bhd for RM3.10 per share from its discretionary clients.

Oldtown, in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, said the acquisition is related to the pre-conditional voluntary offer made by JDE Asia on Dec 11.

On Dec 11, JDE made a pre-conditional cash offer to acquire all the issued shares of Oldtown at RM3.18 per share, valuing the company at RM1.47 billion.

JDE Asia is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV (JDE), a privately owned company that is one of the leaders on the global coffee and tea scene, with brands such as Jacobs, Tassimo, Moccona, Senseo, Douwe Egberts and Super. — Bernama