Japan’s Takeda to buy US cancer drug maker Ariad in US$5.2b deal

The logo of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich. — Reuters picJANUARY 9 — Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said today it would buy cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at US$5.20 billion (RM23.28 billion), to beef up its oncology pipeline.

Ariad stock was up 74.7 per cent at US$23.98 in premarket trading.

Takeda has agreed to pay US$24 in cash for each Ariad share, a premium of about 75 per cent to its Friday close.

Ariad’s leukemia drug, Iclusig, which is expected to generate sales of US$170 million-$180 million in 2016, came under fire in October for “staggering” price increases.

A US Food and Drug Administration decision on its lung cancer treatment brigatinib, which is being touted as a potential blockbuster, is expected by April 29.

Cancer treatment is a target for many large drugmakers, with high prices being paid for promising assets, such as Medivation, which was bought by Pfizer Inc for US$14 billion.

Takeda’s negotiations to acquire Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s Salix stomach-drug business have stalled over price disagreements, Reuters reported in November , citing people familiar with the matter.

The Ariad deal, which Takeda plans to fund by taking on US$4 billion in new debt as well as existing cash, is expected to close by the end of February.

Ariad had long-term debt of about US$522 million as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.

The equity value of the deal, which is expected to add to Takeda earnings in 2018, is US$4.66 billion, according to Reuters calculations. — Reuters