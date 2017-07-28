Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Japan’s Denso shares jump on strong results, outlook

Friday July 28, 2017
10:38 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Selena Gomez releases video for ‘Fetish’ (VIDEO)The Edit: Selena Gomez releases video for ‘Fetish’ (VIDEO)

Pakatan Harapan did not submit Anwar’s name to RoS, Dr M saysPakatan Harapan did not submit Anwar’s name to RoS, Dr M says

The Edit: The origin, history and evolution of the bikiniThe Edit: The origin, history and evolution of the bikini

Wife prods 93-year-old Mugabe to name his party successorWife prods 93-year-old Mugabe to name his party successor

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Employees of a foreign exchange trading company look at monitors in front of another monitor displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the US dollar in Tokyo December 27, 2013. — Reuters picEmployees of a foreign exchange trading company look at monitors in front of another monitor displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the US dollar in Tokyo December 27, 2013. — Reuters picTOKYO, July 28 — Shares in Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp jumped 4 per cent this morning after the company announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook.

Denso said it now expects an operating profit of ¥353 billion (RM13.604 billion) in the full year through next March, up from a previous forecast of ¥327 billion.

Its quarterly operating profit for the April-June quarter rose 39 per cent from the same period a year earlier to ¥93.16 billion, beating the average market forecast of ¥76.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline