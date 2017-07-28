Japan’s Denso shares jump on strong results, outlook

Shares in Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp jumped 4 per cent this morning after the company announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook.

Denso said it now expects an operating profit of ¥353 billion (RM13.604 billion) in the full year through next March, up from a previous forecast of ¥327 billion.

Its quarterly operating profit for the April-June quarter rose 39 per cent from the same period a year earlier to ¥93.16 billion, beating the average market forecast of ¥76.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. — Reuters