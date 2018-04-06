Japanese online brokerage to buy Coincheck for ¥3.6b

Journalists are seen next to Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck's signboard while Japan's financial regulator conducts a spot inspection on Coincheck in Tokyo February 2, 2018. — Reuters picTOKYO, April 6 — Japanese online brokerage firm Monex Group Inc said today it would buy hacked cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc, acquiring full ownership of the Tokyo-based firm for ¥3.6 billion (RM130 million).

Monex, Japan's No.3 online brokerage by customer accounts, said in a statement it would execute the deal on April 16. Coincheck's CEO and COO will resign from the board of directors and become the company's executive directors, Monex said.

Toshihiko Katsuya, Monex's managing director and senior executive officer, will become president and representative director of Coincheck.

The companies will hold a press conference at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT).

The deal will allow Monex to access Coincheck's trading platform and customer base. Monex said Coincheck generated net income of ¥471 million for the year ended in March.

The deal bring another mainstream financial services operator into the frontier cryptocurrency trading market in Japan. Larger rival SBI Holdings Inc last year obtained a licence to run a cryptocurrency exchange, but in February postponed plans to do so as it sought to bolster the security of its exchange.

Coincheck was hit by a daring US$530 million theft of digital money earlier this year, prompting penalties from Japan's financial regulators for lax security protocols. — Reuters