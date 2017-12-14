Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Japan, UK eye post-Brexit mutual recognition of trade standards

Thursday December 14, 2017
11:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

FBI controlling Russian doping whistleblower, says PutinFBI controlling Russian doping whistleblower, says Putin

The Edit: What made ‘Power’ and ‘Woke’ this year’s most-used fashion wordsThe Edit: What made ‘Power’ and ‘Woke’ this year’s most-used fashion words

The Edit: Check out the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’The Edit: Check out the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’

Annuar Musa thankful MACC case closed, forgives detractorsAnnuar Musa thankful MACC case closed, forgives detractors

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono give a joint press conference at the National Maritime Museum in London, December 14, 2017. — Reuters picBritain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono give a joint press conference at the National Maritime Museum in London, December 14, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 14 — Japan and Britain said today they hoped to achieve a swift deal on mutual recognition of each other’s standards for goods and services when Britain leaves the European Union.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said he wanted agreements on mutual recognition of standards and an agreement on judicial support between Britain and Japan after Brexit.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, speaking alongside Kono, said: “Of course it is exactly right that we need to protract the economic partnership agreement between the EU and Japan and make it specific to the UK.”

“But we believe in terms of mutual recognition, as Taro has just said, we believe that can be readily and speedily accomplished,” Johnson said. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline