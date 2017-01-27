Japan stocks approach one-year high after yen fall

A man walks past an electronic board showing Japan’s Nikkei average (top left), the Dow Jones average (top right) and the stock averages of other countries’ outside a brokerage in Tokyo January 27, 2017. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 27 — Japanese shares advanced after the yen posted its biggest one-day drop versus the dollar in a week. Trading may be thin across Asia with a slew of markets closed, or open for only part of the day, because of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Topix Index rose to within 6 points of the highest since December 2015, while Australian shares also climbed. That came after the S&P 500 Index slipped yesterday from an all-time high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched another record. Mexico’s peso held declines after the country’s president canceled a meeting with Donald Trump. Oil was above US$53 (RM234.74) a barrel, while gold was heading for its longest slump in three months.

Financial markets were jittery as the US-Mexico tension threatened one of the world’s largest bilateral trading relationships. Equities had rallied to records on speculation his policies would boost growth without destabilising the global economy. Signs US expansion remained on uneven footing emerged yesterday, as data showed rising bond yields damped home purchases last month, while jobless claims rose more than forecast. Japanese consumer prices dropped for a 10th straight month, though the pace of declines eased, supporting expectations for a return to inflation later this year.

Markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam will be closed today for the start of Lunar New Year. Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore will have shortened sessions.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Topix rose 0.4 per cent as of 9:41am in Tokyo, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average gaining 0.2 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7 per cent as the nation’s markets reopened after being closed yesterday for a national holiday. The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1 per cent at 2,296.68 yesterday in New York, after the measure rose past 2,300 for the first time.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 114.54 per dollar, after sliding 1.1 per cent the previous session. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was also little changed. It added 0.6 per cent yesterday. The measure is headed for a fifth straight weekly decline — the longest stretch since May 2015 — after rising to the highest in more than a decade. The peso was steady at 21.2229 per dollar, after retreating 0.7 per cent yesterday.

Bonds

Australian 10-year yields jumped six basis points to 2.79 per cent, while those on similar-dated New Zealand debt advanced two basis points to 3.38 per cent. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up one basis point to 2.51 per cent. It had slipped one basis point yesterday after an auction of US$28 billion in seven-year notes drew a record amount of buying from indirect bidders, signaling interest from foreign central banks and mutual funds.

Commodities

Gold retreated 0.1 per cent to US$1,187.73 an ounce, after dropping 1 per cent in New York. It was headed for its fourth straight loss, which would be the longest slump since October. West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$53.72 a barrel after surging 2 per cent to an almost three-week high as optimism increased Opec and other producing nations would adhere to their pledged output cuts. — Bloomberg