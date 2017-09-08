Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Japan Q2 GDP revised down to 2.5pc annualised

Friday September 8, 2017
A businessman looks at a screen displaying a photo of 100 dollar bank notes, in Tokyo, in this April 8, 2013 file picture. — Reuters picA businessman looks at a screen displaying a photo of 100 dollar bank notes, in Tokyo, in this April 8, 2013 file picture. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 8 — Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.5 per cent in the April-June quarter, revised down from a preliminary estimate of 4.0 per cent growth, Cabinet Office data showed on Friday.

The revised gross domestic product figure compared with the median forecast for 2.9 per cent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.6 per cent in real, price-adjusted terms, against a preliminary reading of a 1.0 per cent increase and the median estimate of a 0.7 per cent expansion. — Reuters

