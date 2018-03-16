Japan parliament approves new BOJ leadership, says lawmaker

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 16 ― Japan's parliament approved today the government's nominees for central bank governor and deputy governors, Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima said.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. Masazumi Wakatabe, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, and career central banker Masayoshi Amamiya will become Kuroda's deputies next week.

The nominees were approved during a lower house plenary session, following approval by the upper house. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority in the both chambers. ― Reuters