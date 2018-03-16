Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Money

Japan parliament approves new BOJ leadership, says lawmaker

Friday March 16, 2018
12:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chinese woman suffers stroke after using phone for 20 hours non-stopChinese woman suffers stroke after using phone for 20 hours non-stop

Klopp hopes Liverpool will bounce back after United lossKlopp hopes Liverpool will bounce back after United loss

Nur Sajat now has her own web-based reality TV seriesNur Sajat now has her own web-based reality TV series

The Edit: Flora and fauna SOS in numbersThe Edit: Flora and fauna SOS in numbers

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. — Reuters picBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 16 ― Japan's parliament approved today the government's nominees for central bank governor and deputy governors, Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima said.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. Masazumi Wakatabe, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, and career central banker Masayoshi Amamiya will become Kuroda's deputies next week.

The nominees were approved during a lower house plenary session, following approval by the upper house. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority in the both chambers. ― Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram