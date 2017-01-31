Jaitley aide seeks bold tax cuts as cash ban hits India growth

India’s demonetisation was a potentially powerful stick but it needed carrots as complements, said advisers to India’s finance minister. — Reuters picNEW DELHI, Jan 31 — India needs bold tax reform to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s growth-crimping cash ban isn’t in vain, advisers said.

Suggestions include bringing real estate under a planned national sales tax, lower income tax rates and more tax payers, accelerate corporate tax cuts, and more accountable tax officers. The government must use filing data to ensure scrutiny is backed by evidence rather than harassment, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s economic advisers, led by Arvind Subramanian, said in the Economic Survey presented in parliament today.

“Demonetisation was a potentially powerful stick which now needs carrots as complements,” they said.

These recommendations could set the tone for India’s budget presentation tomorrow, where the government rides a fine line between placating citizens hurt by the cash ban and reassuring rating companies looking for an improvement in Asia’s widest deficit. Social strife triggered by the cash clampdown — if left unaddressed — could hurt Modi’s prospects in a series of state elections starting Feb. 4.

The annual report warned that official data may understate the impact of the ban due to a disproportionate hit on the informal economy, which isn’t directly captured by statisticians. Growth in gross domestic product is seen dipping as low as 6.5 per cent in the current year — down from a 7.1 per cent forecast — before rebounding to 6.75 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the year starting April 1.

Budget outlook

Most economists in a Bloomberg survey published this month predict Modi’s administration will ease its deficit target for the year starting April 1 to 3.3 per cent of GDP from 3 per cent. They see GDP growing 6.8 per cent in the current year and 7.4 per cent next year. That’s a drop from last year’s 7.6 per cent — the fastest pace among the world’s biggest economies. The government is scheduled to publish its annual revised estimate at 5.30pm in New Delhi today.

Jaitley will present India’s budget for the year starting April 1 at 11am tomorrow.

The report also estimated unaccounted cash at 3 trillion rupees (US$44 billion) in the US$2 trillion economy. Modi’s unprecedented cash ban was aimed at eliminating this “black money,” as well as curbing corruption, counterfeiting and terrorist funding. — Bloomberg