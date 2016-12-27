Italian bank BMPS says ECB wants it to get €8.8b bailout

Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena's liquidity had deteriorated between November 30 and December 21. — Reuters picROME, Dec 27 —Italy’s troubled third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS), said today that the European Central Bank has called for it to receive a bailout of €8.8 billion (RM41.2 billion).

The ECB’s reported need for recapitalisation at BMPS, the world’s oldest bank, is over €3 billion more than judged necessary just one month ago.

BMPS cited letters from the ECB to the Italian ministry of finance and economy indicating that the results of 2016 stress tests showed the capital needs of BMPS at €8.8 billion.

The eurozone central bank also noted that the bank’s liquidity had deteriorated between November 30 and December 21.

Contacted by AFP today, an ECB spokeswoman said: “We don’t make any comments on individual banks.”

However Ignazio Angeloni, an Italian national on the ECB’s Supervisory Board, told the La Stampa daily that “a public intervention into a bank is always the last option, subject to very strict rules.”

He said BMPS’s managers had worked on various solutions to recapitalise the bank, which the ECB followed closely, before coming to the conclusion that “an intervention was necessary”.

According to the Italian economic newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, the Italian government will need to invest some six billion euros in the lender and the rest would be raised through the forced conversion of bonds into equity.

“With these figures, the bank will in effect be nationalised, given that the state will own more than 67 per cent,” the newspaper calculated.

It said the ECB made the updated calculation of BMPS’s capital needs on Thursday, the day the bank confirmed its effort to raise funds from private investors.

Italy on Friday approved a state-funded rescue of Tuscan lender BMPS without citing a specific figure.

The move however is fraught with political and economic complications for a centre-left government preparing for an election in the next 15 months.

The state plans to dip into a debt-financed €20 billion war chest approved by parliament last week, adding to Italy’s already massive debt burden and to borrowing costs which have ticked higher as a result of the current crisis.

Trading in BMPS shares is currently suspended, but the Milan market was up 0.1 per cent in early afternoon trading.

Late rescue -NORD/LB bank analyst Michael Seufert said the increased evaluation of BMPS’s capital needs was a setback, but noted that the “rescue had been put off for too long.”