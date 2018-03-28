Islamic financing rises 9.4pc to RM605.5b in 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Malaysia’s Islamic financing grew by 9.4 per cent to RM605.5 billion in 2017 compared with a 11.8 per cent increase in 2016 amid a moderate growth of 1.3 per cent in conventional loans, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)

In its Financial Stability and Payment Systems Report 2017 released today, the central bank said Islamic financing of businesses sustained its positive growth of 7.8 per cent and was channelled mainly to the finance, insurance and business services, and manufacturing sectors.

“Business financing was driven by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which grew by 12.5 per cent amid the more moderate growth in conventional lending to SMEs of 3.1 per cent.

“Islamic home financing also continued to exhibit strong growth of 17.5 per cent (2016: 16.3 per cent), reflecting the growing acceptance of Shariah-compliant home financing solutions,” said BNM.

The central bank also said that Islamic deposits and investment accounts expanded by 11.7 per cent to RM672.6 billion in 2017, of which investment accounts increased by 6.9 per cent amounting to RM78.7 billion.

“This reflects a growing recognition of investment accounts by customers as an alternative investment instrument and further diversification of funding sources by Islamic banks,” the report said.

Last year, Islamic banks recorded higher pre-tax profits of RM6.7 billion compared with RM5.6 billion in 2016, mainly driven by an increase in net financing income derived from term financing for the purchase of properties.

BNM said the Islamic banking industry in Malaysia advanced significantly over the years, where Islamic financing grew from a 5.3 per cent market share in 2000 to the current 34.9 per cent of total loans and financing, and created an impact on society and economy through value-based intermediation (VBI).

It said VBI was being advanced to bring about a transformation in the business models and day-to-day conduct of Islamic banks.

“The implementation of VBI by Islamic banks is industry-driven, factoring in the different levels of readiness and capacity of individual Islamic banks to initiate and sustain the adoption of new business models and internal practices that are consistent with VBI,” BNM said.

VBI aims to achieve the intended outcomes of Syariah in promoting good and preventing harm, with a vision of Islamic banks to be more impact-driven in the design and offering of products, and in their dealings with customers.

“By being more customer-driven, Islamic banks are expected to be more responsive to the unique circumstances of individual customers through the offering of solutions that address their differentiated needs,” it said.

As the VBI initiative progressed towards the implementation phase, the central bank’s immediate focus in 2018 would be on developing tools for operationalisation and performance measurement.

Guidance on applications and approaches to VBI would be developed to help Islamic banks navigate implementation challenges associated with different business models and maturity of individual Islamic bank’s operations.

“In addition, a scorecard will be introduced to measure both financial and non-financial progress of Islamic banks towards VBI adoption.

“This is expected to yield changes in the financing portfolios of Islamic banks, with at least half of new businesses and personal financing channelled to purposes that are consistent with VBI by 2020,” said BNM, adding that further targets would be set upon implementation of the scorecard. — Bernama