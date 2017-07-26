Islamic banks to continue providing affordable home financing

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― Malaysia's Islamic banking institutions will continue to provide home financing facilities to eligible customers through schemes, said the Association of Islamic Banking Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM).

“A total of RM14.25 billion was approved by Islamic banks for purchases of residential properties as at May 2017.

“This represents 37.3 per cent of the total Islamic financing of RM38.2 billion,” said AIBIM President, Datuk Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid in a statement today.

He said Islamic banking institutions also offered various home financing products to cater to different needs of specific market segments, such as civil servants, rural and urban lower income groups, as well as young urban adults.

The products offered were based on various shariah contracts, namely Tawarruq, Musyarakah Mutanaqisah and Murabahah.

Mohd Redza said the financing guidelines were in place to protect the interest of home purchasers by ensuring they had the capacity to honour the financial obligation.

“It is to ensure customers do not fall into financial hardship in future,” he added. ― Bernama