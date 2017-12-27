IPIC says received all funds to be paid by 1MDB

On April 24, 1MDB confirmed that it reached a deal with IPIC to settle a debt dispute worth RM5.8 billion. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) announced today that strategic fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has settled all its debt with the former.

The announcement was made in a filing with the London Stock Exchange today.

“Further to the announcement of 30 August 2017 (RNS Number 3189P), International Petroleum Investment Company PJSC (IPIC) has now received all the funds required to be paid to IPIC by 31 December 2017 under the Settlement with the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) Malaysia and 1Malaysia Development Berhad and the Consent Award made on 9 May 2017,” said the notice.

