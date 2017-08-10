Investors seek safety as N. Korea tension escalates; stocks off, gold up

The Korean People’s Army said yesterday it was carefully examining plans for a missile attack on the US Pacific territory of Guam. — Reuters file picNEW YORK, Aug 10 — US President Donald Trump’s warning to North Korea and Pyongyang’s threat of possible armed retaliation drove investors out of stocks and other risky assets yesterday and into textbook safe-havens like gold and Treasuries.

Trump’s remarks on Tuesday that North Korea would face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” weighed on Wall Street and drove up the VIX “fear gauge”, or the cost of protection against a drop in the S&P 500.

The VIX rose further yesterday, as far as 12.63, its highest in more than a month.

The Korean People’s Army said yesterday it was “carefully examining” plans for a missile attack on the US Pacific territory of Guam, which has a large US military base. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Pyongyang it should stop any actions that would lead to the “end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”

But while investors appeared to favor safe-haven assets, some bargain seekers helped Wall Street’s three major indexes pare losses.

“Geopolitics splashed cold water on the markets,” said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.

“There’s uncertainty and caution as investors nervously eye the next foreign policy moves.”

Trump tweeted yesterday about the strength of the American nuclear arsenal, but expressed hope it would not need to be used. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he did not believe there was an imminent threat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.4 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 22,014.94, the S&P 500 lost 5.51 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,469.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 6,339.27.

The S&P fell as much as 0.52 per cent at its session low.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.75 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.40 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 1.03 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.63 per cent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.29 per cent.

Franc rally

Traditional safe-haven currencies including the Swiss franc and Japanese yen rose against the US dollar, while those from emerging markets slid.

“Obviously we are looking at the increased tensions between the US and North Korea,” said Brad Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in New York.

“Tensions are still high and not going away at the moment. Safe-havens are bid and markets are a little uneasy.”

South Korea’s won dropped 0.9 per cent against the US dollar to its lowest close since July 13.

The Swiss franc reversed a two-week losing streak, rising rose 1.12 per cent versus the greenback at 0.96 per dollar.

The dollar index fell 0.1 per cent, with the euro up 0.01 per cent to US$1.175 (RM5.04).

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.35 per cent versus the greenback at 109.94 per dollar. Japan is the world’s biggest creditor country and there is an assumption investors there will repatriate funds in a crisis.

Sterling was last trading at US$1.3005, up 0.12 per cent on the day.

The Swiss franc was on track for its biggest daily gain against the euro since the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January 2015. It was last up 1.1 per cent at 1.1321 per euro.

Yields on core government debt fell.

Benchmark US 10-year notes were last up rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.2423 per cent, from 2.282 per cent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond rose 31/32 in price to yield 2.8191 per cent, from 2.867 per cent late on Tuesday.

“The most visible impact of escalating verbal threats between North Korea and President Trump comes at the long end of the US Treasury curve,” said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis.

Oil prices edged higher after a report showed US refineries processed record amounts of crude in the latest week, eating into inventories, although a surprise jump in gasoline stockpiles limited gains.

US crude rose 0.69 per cent to US$49.51 per barrel and Brent was last at US$52.66, up 1 per cent on the day.

Gold hit its highest in almost two months after Trump added to the geopolitical anxiety by boasting of the strength of the US nuclear arsenal.

Spot gold added 1.2 per cent to US$1,275.60 an ounce. US gold futures gained 1.50 per cent to US$1,281.50 an ounce.

Copper lost 0.39 per cent to US$6,455.00 a tonne. — Reuters