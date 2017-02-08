InvestKL says uncertainty, Trump policies not barriers to FDI goals

InvestKL chief executive Datuk Zainal Amanshah, February 8, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — InvestKL is committed to drawing 100 multinational corporations to Malaysia by 2020 despite the uncertainty surrounding the world markets and erratic start to US President Donald Trump’s administration.

InvestKL chief executive Datuk Zainal Amanshah conceded that both factors could be detrimental to investors’ risk appetite, but believed his agency would still be able to achieve its target.

Zainal explained that both investment inertia as well as a need for a regional foothold meant firms that were either already in Malaysia or planning to set up base here would not instantly change their positions.

He pointed that 51 MNCs brought in by InvestKL since 2011 have mostly established regional hubs in the City, bringing in RM5.9 billion in investments and creating over 7,000 jobs.

“It takes about two years for us to strike a deal with a MNC to set up a regional establishment here and when that happens, it is very unlikely for them to leave because the business they have set up in the country is very much extensive,” he told Malay Mail Online.

Malay Mail Online previously reported economists as saying that Trump’s “America First” policy could end up benefitting Malaysia, but could negatively affect investment.

Zainal concurred with the analysis, but said foreign investment in Malaysia would not be severely curtailed.

On attracting more investors into the country in current economic climate, Zainal said it was a constant challenge due to the country’s lack of profile.

But Zainal said Malaysia was rich with “enticing factors” for MNCs such as good geographical location and skilled workers.

“We have testimonials from MNCs that say they love our talents, living conditions and the strong government support,” he said.

“The government is (also) very generous to MNCs that commits to doing regional businesses in Malaysia.”

He cited the participation of US multinational conglomerate Honeywell International Inc in Malaysia’s Principal Hub as an example of a MNC setting up a regional hub in the country through a government incentive.

The Principal Hub scheme, according to news reports, was introduced in 2015 to complement the increasing trend of global off-shoring activities to enable global companies to better allocate their resources and be in a better position to leverage on Malaysia’s strategic location to tap into Asean and the Asia Pacific regional markets.

On the US’ withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Zainal said this would hurt Malaysian firms’ access to the Americas, but did not mean an end to trade with nations there.