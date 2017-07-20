Invest Malaysia KL 2017 to promote key developments in capital market

The Invest Malaysia Kuala Lumpur conference (IMKL) is being held against the backdrop of positive developments like strong fundamentals, a return of capital flow to the market, stabilising ringgit and higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth expected this year. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The strength of Malaysia’s fundamentals and its ability to navigate economic uncertainties, including plans by Malaysia’s pension and investment funds to increase returns to shareholders, will be discussed, among others at the two-day Invest Malaysia Kuala Lumpur conference (IMKL) beginning July 25.

The conference, jointly organised by Bursa Malaysia and CIMB Investment Bank, is being held against the backdrop of positive developments like strong fundamentals, a return of capital flow to the market, stabilising ringgit and higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth expected this year.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said the two-day conference, to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, would provide the platform for regulators and policy makers to promote key developments in the Malaysian capital market.

IMK 2017 would also serve as an avenue for both local and international investors to network with policy makers and industry leaders to facilitate their investment decisions.

Participants would also hear the experience of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Google Malaysia and Lazada Malaysia in overcoming and anticipating threats and how hey changed the way they conducted business. — Bernama