ING banks increase in clients, profit

Wednesday August 2, 2017
04:53 PM GMT+8

A man walks past the logo of ING Group NV at a branch office in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 9, 2014. — Reuters picA man walks past the logo of ING Group NV at a branch office in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 9, 2014. — Reuters picTHE HAGUE, Aug 2 — Dutch bank ING said today it recorded a profit boost after adding nearly three-quarters of a million new clients in the first half of this year.

Net earnings rose by 5.9 per cent in the second quarter to 1.37 billion (RM6.96 billion), but the bank’s measure of operating profit showed a dip of 1.0 per cent to 1.4 billion.

“Our second-quarter performance confirms that the core elements of our strategy are as relevant as ever in the fast-changing worlds of banking and technology,” the bank’s chief executive Ralph Hamer said in a statement.

The bank’s shares dropped 0.7 per cent in early trading in Amsterdam, which was trading flat overall. — AFP

