ING banks increase in clients, profit

A man walks past the logo of ING Group NV at a branch office in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 9, 2014. — Reuters picTHE HAGUE, Aug 2 — Dutch bank ING said today it recorded a profit boost after adding nearly three-quarters of a million new clients in the first half of this year.

Net earnings rose by 5.9 per cent in the second quarter to €1.37 billion (RM6.96 billion), but the bank’s measure of operating profit showed a dip of 1.0 per cent to 1.4 billion.

“Our second-quarter performance confirms that the core elements of our strategy are as relevant as ever in the fast-changing worlds of banking and technology,” the bank’s chief executive Ralph Hamer said in a statement.

The bank’s shares dropped 0.7 per cent in early trading in Amsterdam, which was trading flat overall. — AFP