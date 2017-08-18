Infosys chief quits in rift with founders

Vishal Sikka has resigned as chief executive of Infosys, the Indian software giant announced today, amid tensions between the company's board and its founders.

Shares in Infosys, which has been trying to keep pace with rapid changes in the industry, fell by more than seven per cent after the surprise announcement.

"Over the last many months and quarters, we have all been besieged by false, baseless, malicious and increasingly personal attacks," Sikka said in his statement to the company's board.

"The distractions that we have seen, the constant drumbeat of the same issues over and over again, while ignoring and undermining the good work that has been done, take the excitement and passion out of this amazing journey."

Sikka had come under fire in recent months from some of the founders of the company on issues related to corporate governance and salary increases for its top executives.

He will stay on as executive vice chairman while Infosys veteran UB Pravin Rao, currently chief operating officer, will take over as interim chief executive.

Infosys said it understood Sikka's reasons for resigning and regretted his decision.

It said criticism of the management team had "harmed employee morale and contributed to the loss of the company's valued CEO.”

Shares in the company fell by 7.11 per cent on the Mumbai stock exchange to 948.25 rupees (RM63.38). — AFP